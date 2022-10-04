Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 2,704,421 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46.

