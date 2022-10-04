Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 35,230.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

