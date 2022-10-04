Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

