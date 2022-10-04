Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 16,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63.

