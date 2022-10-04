Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

