Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 667,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,631. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

