Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

