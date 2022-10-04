Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $27.24

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $25.86. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 200,963 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,985,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 193,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

