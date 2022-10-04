Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diversey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diversey by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

