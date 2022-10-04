Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America accounts for 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of 204.08 and a beta of 0.37. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $37.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

