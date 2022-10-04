Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $165.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

