Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,381. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

