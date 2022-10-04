Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 6.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 107,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

