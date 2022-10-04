DODO (DODO) Market Capitalization Reaches $140.80 Million

DODO (DODO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $140.80 million and $6.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DODO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DODO was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

