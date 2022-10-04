Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $243.88 and last traded at $245.77. Approximately 3,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,640,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.48.

Specifically, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.