Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.69

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
