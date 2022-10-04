Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.