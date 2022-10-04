DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,951,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

