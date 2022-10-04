DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 652,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.