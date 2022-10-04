DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,641 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

