DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQL traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.