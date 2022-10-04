DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 183,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,900 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. 202,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

