DT Investment Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.