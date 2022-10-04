DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 125,080 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,080 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.