DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,170,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

AMGN stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.92. 62,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,019. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

