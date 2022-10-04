DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $52.94 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.