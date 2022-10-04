DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

