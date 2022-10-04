DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other DURECT news, Director Gail J. Maderis acquired 70,307 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 114,704 shares of company stock worth $79,015 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,175. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

