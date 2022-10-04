DxSale Network Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (SALE)

DxSale Network (SALE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. DxSale Network has a market cap of $7.57 million and $94,080.00 worth of DxSale Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DxSale Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DxSale Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DxSale Network Coin Profile

DxSale Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. DxSale Network’s total supply is 44,743,759 coins. DxSale Network’s official website is dxsale.network. DxSale Network’s official Twitter account is @dxsale and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DxSale is a decentralized platform as a service that supports all decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, IDEX, Switcheo and Co-dex by providing an easy to integrate governed IEO platform.”

