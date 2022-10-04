Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

