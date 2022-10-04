E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

EJH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 34,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.