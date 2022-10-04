E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 15,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 2,107,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $352,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $16,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

