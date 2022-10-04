Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 254,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,150. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,922,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

