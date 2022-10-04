East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.