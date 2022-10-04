eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.61.

eBay Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 234,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

