Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 339,209 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.72. 242,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

