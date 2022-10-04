Element Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

