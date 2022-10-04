Element Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

