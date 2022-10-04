Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

