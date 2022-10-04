Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.34 and its 200-day moving average is $307.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

