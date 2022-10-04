Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EARN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -41.92%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

