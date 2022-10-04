Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 6.9 %

Blackstone stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,913. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

