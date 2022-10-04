Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. 93,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

