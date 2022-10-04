Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

NUE traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

