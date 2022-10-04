Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Waste Management stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.18. 22,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

