Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. 37,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

