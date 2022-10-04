Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.39 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,033. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.49. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

