Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of United-Guardian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. United-Guardian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.

United-Guardian Profile

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

