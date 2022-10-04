Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Universal Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $898.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

