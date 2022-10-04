Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,824. The stock has a market cap of $679.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.